Wake Up With BWW 9/23: Brian d'Arcy James and Andy Karl Return to INTO THE WOODS, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include new casting for Into The Woods, with Brian d'Arcy James returning as The Baker and Andy Karl joining the cast as Rapunzel's Prince.

Plus, check out rehearsal photos and meet the cast of the National Tour of Aladdin, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Brian d'Arcy James Will Return to INTO THE WOODS; Andy Karl Joins Cast as Rapunzel's Prince

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The cast of New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre has been announced through November 20. Into the Woods has now extended for the final time, by popular demand, through January 8, 2023. . (more...)

Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin & More to Star in New Hallmark Christmas Movies

by Michael Major

The lineup of Hallmark's annual 'Countdown to Christmas' and 'Miracles of Christmas' events, which will feature 40 new titles, has been revealed. New holiday movies will star Jeremy Jordan, Beth Leavel, Patti Murin, Derek Klena, Ginna Claire Mason, and the Radio City Rockettes.. (more...)

Martin Short & Shania Twain in Final Talks to Join ABC's BEAUTY & THE BEAST Special

by Michael Major

Martin Short and Shania Twain may be joining ABC's upcoming Beauty and the Beast special. They are in talks for Short to play Lumière and for Twain to play Mrs. Potts. They would join previously announced H.E.R. in the role of Belle, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Josh Groban as the Beast, and Rita Moreno as the Narrator.. (more...)

VIDEO: Jonathan Bailey Sings THE LAST FIVE YEARS, COMPANY & More

by Team BWW

Olivier Award winner and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero in Jon M. Chu's upcoming film adaption of Wicked. He joins the previously announced Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical.. (more...)

New Production of MISS SAIGON Comes to Sheffield Theatres in 2023 With Joanna Ampil

by Stephi Wild

Sheffield Theatres will present a new production of Miss Saigon by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, marking the first regional non-replica production of Boublil and Schönberg's hit musical retelling of Madame Butterfly set during the Vietnam war.. (more...)

Photos: In Rehearsals for the National Tour of ALADDIN

by Team BWW

Aladdin is about to take a magic carpet ride across the country! The North American tour of the Disney hit will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors, playing October 11-23, 2022. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room with the company.. (more...)

VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Stars in M. Night Shyamalan's KNOCK AT THE CABIN Trailer

by Michael Major

Watch the trailer for KNOCK AT THE CABIN, starring Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening). The new film from M. Night Shyamalan also stars Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

Photos: Meet the Cast of the ALADDIN National Tour

by Jennifer Broski

Agrabah is coming to a city near you! The North American tour of the Disney hit will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors, playing October 11-23, 2022. The company just met the press and we are taking y ou inside the rehearsal room below!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!