Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin & More to Star in New Hallmark Christmas Movies

Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Beth Leavel, Derek Klena, and more Broadway favorites will appear in new Hallmark holiday films this year.

Variety has debuted the lineup of Hallmark's annual "Countdown to Christmas" and "Miracles of Christmas" events, which will feature 40 new titles.

Tony winner Beth Leavel will star in "Ghosts of Christmas Always," which is set to premiere on the Hallmark Channel on October 30. The film will follow a Ghost of Christmas Present who is tasked with helping someone rediscover his Christmas spirit. The film will also feature Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Lori Tan Chinn, and Reginald VelJohnson.

On Friday, November 11, Patti Murin will star in "In Merry Measure." The film follows a pop star who returns to her hometown to spend Christmas with her sister and niece. While there, she unexpectedly joins forces with her high school rival to coach their school choir. The film also stars Brendan Penny and Jennifer Robertson.

The Radio City Rockettes will come to Hallmark in "A Holiday Spectacular," a new film premiering on Sunday, November 27. The film, which was shot on location in upstate New York and at Radio City Music Hall also stars Derek Klena, Ginna Claire Mason, and Eve Plumb.

The film is set in 1958 when a Philadelphia heiress named Maggie (Mason) puts her high-society wedding plans, to a man she doesn't love, on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Jeremy Jordan will star alongside Lisa Loeb and Yael Grobglas in "Hanukkah on Rye," premiering on Sunday, December 18. The film follows a couple that was brought together by a matchmaker who realize that they are competing deli owners. It will take a Hanukkah miracle to keep their new romance together.