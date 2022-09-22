VIDEO: Jonathan Bailey Sings THE LAST FIVE YEARS, COMPANY & More

It's just life... and Jonathan Bailey is dancing through! As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, the Olivier Award winner and Bridgerton star will play Fiyero in Jon M. Chu's upcoming film adaption of Wicked. He joins the previously announced Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical.

This is far from Bailey's first gig in musical theatre. In addition to his many film and television roles, he was most recently seen onstage in Marianne Elliott's sold-out revival of Cock, which opened to rave reviews in March 2022. Bailey previously collaborated with Elliott for the award-winning Company, alongside Patti LuPone, for which he won an Olivier Award. He also starred alongside Ian McKellen in KING Lear in 2017, and opposite Samantha Barks in The Last Five Years in 2016.

Check out just a few stage highlights below!

Jonathan Bailey sings "If I Didn't Believe in You" from The Last Five Years:

Jonathan Baily sings "Not Getting Married Today" from Company:

Jonathan Bailey wins an Olivier Award for Company in 2019:

Wicked will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. Rehearsals for the movie are currently underway with principal photography beginning in November.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.