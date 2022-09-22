Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED Film
Click Here for More on WICKED Film

VIDEO: Jonathan Bailey Sings THE LAST FIVE YEARS, COMPANY & More

Bailey will star as Fiyero in the Wicked film adaptation.

Sep. 22, 2022  

It's just life... and Jonathan Bailey is dancing through! As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, the Olivier Award winner and Bridgerton star will play Fiyero in Jon M. Chu's upcoming film adaption of Wicked. He joins the previously announced Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical.

This is far from Bailey's first gig in musical theatre. In addition to his many film and television roles, he was most recently seen onstage in Marianne Elliott's sold-out revival of Cock, which opened to rave reviews in March 2022. Bailey previously collaborated with Elliott for the award-winning Company, alongside Patti LuPone, for which he won an Olivier Award. He also starred alongside Ian McKellen in KING Lear in 2017, and opposite Samantha Barks in The Last Five Years in 2016.

Check out just a few stage highlights below!

Jonathan Bailey sings "If I Didn't Believe in You" from The Last Five Years:

Jonathan Baily sings "Not Getting Married Today" from Company:

Jonathan Bailey wins an Olivier Award for Company in 2019:

Wicked will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. Rehearsals for the movie are currently underway with principal photography beginning in November.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/22/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/22/2022
September 22, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
VIDEO: Get A First Look At THE PROM In The NetherlandsVIDEO: Get A First Look At THE PROM In The Netherlands
September 21, 2022

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Dutch production of The Prom. The production is currently touring to various venues across the Netherlands.
Photos: Go Inside The COME FROM AWAY Gander ConcertsPhotos: Go Inside The COME FROM AWAY Gander Concerts
September 21, 2022

Go inside Come From Away: The Concert Steele Community Centre in Gander and September 19-21 at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, which brought home the musical about the small Canadian town that temporarily doubled in population in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and tells the real-life stories of the people from there, and those who came from away. 
Julia Murney, Michael Cerveris, & Ali Ewoldt Announced for the Return of THE SETH CONCERT SERIESJulia Murney, Michael Cerveris, & Ali Ewoldt Announced for the Return of THE SETH CONCERT SERIES
September 19, 2022

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky has announced performers through October for his critically acclaimed LIVE concert series. Every week, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time!
NYP Lawsuit: Osnes Says She Was Never Terminated From CRAZY FOR YOU & Withdrew Before Rehearsals Ever BeganNYP Lawsuit: Osnes Says She Was Never Terminated From CRAZY FOR YOU & Withdrew Before Rehearsals Ever Began
September 19, 2022

BroadwayWorld has obtained a copy of the lawsuit in which Laura Osnes accuses the New York Post of defamation with respect to an article they published on August 12, 2021. The article, written by Ian Mohr and Oli Coleman, stated that Osnes was fired from a benefit performance of Crazy For You at Guild Hall because she was unvaccinated. 