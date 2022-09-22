Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Stars in M. Night Shyamalan's KNOCK AT THE CABIN Trailer

The film will be released in theaters February 3.

Sep. 22, 2022  

The trailer for KNOCK AT THE CABIN, starring Tony nominee Jonathan Groff, has been released. The new film from visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan will be released in theaters February 3.

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

Knock at the Cabin also stars Dave Bautista (Dune, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.

The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass) and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

