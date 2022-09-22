Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALADDIN
Click Here for More on ALADDIN

Photos: In Rehearsals for the National Tour of ALADDIN

The tour will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors, playing October 11-23, 2022.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Aladdin is about to take a magic carpet ride across the country! The North American tour of the Disney hit will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors, playing October 11-23, 2022. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room with the company!

The production features Adi Roy (Aladdin), Marcus M. Martin (Genie), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine), Anand Nagraj (Jafar), Aaron Choi (Iago), Sorab Wadia (Sultan), Ben Chavez (Omar), Jake Letts (Babkak), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Dwelvan David (Standby Genie, Jafar & Sultan) and J. Andrew Speas (Standby Genie, Sultan & Babkak).

Rounding out the cast are Alyssa Anani, Carina R. Avila, Daniel Brackett, Brandon Burks, Victoria Byrd, Edward Cuellar, Cody Hernández, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Maya Kazzaz, Brandon J. Large, Lauren Mariasoosay, Melissa Hunter McCann, Angelina Mullins, Omar Nieves, Ryan Rodiño, Cameron Sirian, Taylor Mackenzie Smith and Asten Stewart.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. The North American tour will be one of six replica productions around the world, joining those currently running on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany. Worldwide, Aladdin has welcomed more than 14 million people.

Photo Credit: Pedro Estevez/Unreel Films

Casey Nicholaw and cast

Adi Roy

Senzel Ahmady

Senzel Ahmady and Adi Roy

Marcus M. Martin and Adi Roy

Marcus M. Martin and Adi Roy

Anand Nagraj


