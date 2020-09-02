Wake Up With BWW 9/2: Julianne Moore Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Cast, and More!

Plus, get a first look at Sleepless, find out who won the 18th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: 'Best Of The Decade' Edition, and more!

Oscar winner Julianne Moore has joined the cast of the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie. Moore will play Heidi Hansen, played by Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones in the original Broadway cast. She joins a cast that includes Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, and Amandla Stenberg.

SLEEPLESS, A Musical Romance, began socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August. Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

1) WINNERS Announced For The 18th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: 'Best Of The Decade' Edition!

by BWW Staff

Throughout the month of August, BroadwayWorld opened voting to our readers for the 18th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: First Look at SLEEPLESS, A MUSICAL ROMANCE, at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

SLEEPLESS, A Musical Romance, began socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August. The show opens officially tonight.. (more...)

3) Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Harvey Fierstein and More From HAIRSPRAY Complete Casting for MCC Theater's MISCAST20

MCC Theater announced today that members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray will reunite for Miscast20. The gala will take place Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 8PM ET on MCC Theater's YouTube Channel, and will be available to watch through Thursday, September 17.. (more...)

4) Hailey Kilgore, Judy Kuhn, Ryann Redmond & More Join Line-Up for BELTING FOR BIDEN

Broadway for Biden, in partnership with Broadway Sessions, Women for Biden-Harris, and Women of Color for Biden-Harris, will present its first performance fundraiser for the Biden-Harris campaign, Broadway Sessions Presents: Belting for Biden, this Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:00pm EST.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with John Adams's Nixon in China, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Today at 12pm Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge continues with Telly Leung! Tune in here.

- The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker returns today at 4pm. Today's special guest is Schele Williams. Tune in here.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: See Tituss Burgess in the Trailer for SING ON!

Hosted by the hilarious and talented Tituss Burgess, "Sing On!" is a karaoke-lover's dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist's. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000.

