Photo Flash: First Look at SLEEPLESS, A MUSICAL ROMANCE, at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
The show officially opens tonight!
SLEEPLESS, A Musical Romance, began socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August. The show opens officially tonight.
Get a first look at the production in the photos below!
Kimberley Walsh and Jay McGuiness star as Annie and Sam respectively, with Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky and Jake Sharp as Rob. SLEEPLESS is directed by Morgan Young and produced by Michael Rose, Encore Theatre Productions Ltd, David Shor and Marc Toberoff.SLEEPLESS is a new musical with a book by Michael Burdette and music and lyrics by new British writers Robert Scott and Brendan Cull and will feature a 12-piece jazz orchestra. It was originally due to begin performances on 24 March 2020, prior to the UK Government shutdown of theatres. A new accurate COVID-19 test is being used on the cast, musicians, crew and theatre staff on a daily basis during rehearsals and during the run of the show. The test is called FRANKD (Fast, Reliable, Accurate, Nucleic-based Kit for Covid19 Diagnostic Detection). SLEEPLESS tells the heart-warming tale of Sam, who moves to Seattle with his ten year-old son, Jonah, following the tragic death of his wife. When Jonah phones a radio show, Sam is forced to talk about his broken heart and sleepless nights live on air, and he suddenly finds himself one of the most sought after single men in America and a great news story for feisty journalist Annie on the opposite side of the country. Can Jonah bring the two together on the top deck of the Empire State Building? A fresh and lively book alongside a brand-new musical score bring this most timeless of romantic comedies to life on stage.
Cory English, Tania Mathurin, Kimberley Walsh, Jay McGuiness, Harriet Thorpe, Daniel Casey
Harriet Thorpe, Kimberley Walsh
Jack Reynolds, Colin Burnicle, and the cast
Jack Reynolds, Jay McGuiness, Cory English
Jay McGuiness, Leanne Garretty, Ross McLaren, Cory English, Jack Reynolds
Kimberley Walsh, Jay McGuiness
Kimberley Walsh, Tania Mathurin
Kimberley Walsh and the cast
Kimberley Walsh and the cast
Kimberley Walsh, Jack Reynolds, Jay McGuiness
Leanne Garretty, Charlie Bull, Dominique Planter
The band of Sleepless
-
