WINNERS Announced For The 18th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: 'Best Of The Decade' Edition!

Check out who won in this year's Theatre Fans' Choice Awards!

Throughout the month of August, BroadwayWorld opened voting to our readers for the 18th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say. Voting closed on August 31 at midnight.

Though this theatre season was truncated all around the world, it will be back, and there is still much to celebrate. This year, we opened up nominations and voting to the fans to select your favorite performances from the last ten years, with eligible performances falling between the 2009-2010 Broadway season to 2020. Over the course of the last month, you spoke and now we have our winners!

Check out the list of winners below!

Best 'Broadway Legend' Performance Of The Decade

Lin-Manuel Miranda - HAMILTON

Best Book Of A Musical Of The Decade

Steven Levenson - DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Best Breakout Broadway Performance Of The Decade

Anthony Ramos - HAMILTON

Best Choreography Of A Musical Of The Decade

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON

Best Costume Design Of The Decade

Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON

Best Direction of A Musical of the Decade

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON

Best Direction of A Play Of The Decade

Bartlett Sher - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Best Featured Performer In A Musical Of The Decade

Daveed Diggs - HAMILTON

Best Featured Performer In A Play Of The Decade

Celia Keenan-Bolger - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Best Leading Performer In A Musical Of The Decade

Ben Platt - DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Best Leading Performer In A Play Of The Decade

Tom Hiddleston - BETRAYAL

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade

Kenneth Posner - BEETLEJUICE

Best Orchestrations Of The Decade

Alex Lacamoire - HAMILTON

Best Scenic Design Of The Decade

David Korins - BEETLEJUICE

Best Score Of The Decade

Lin-Manuel Miranda - HAMILTON

Best Sound Design Of The Decade

Nevin Steinberg - DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Broadway Debut Of The Decade

Melissa Benoist - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Broadway Replacement Of The Decade

Darren Criss - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Broadway Star-To-Be Of The Next Decade

Amber Ardolino

Best Broadway Play Of the Decade

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - Jack Thorne

Best Musical Theatre Song Of The Decade

Wait for It - HAMILTON

Best Musical Of The Decade

HAMILTON

Best Proshot Of A Musical Of The Decade (Broadway + London)

HAMILTON on Disney+

Best Musical Revival Of the Decade

LES MISERABLES

Related Articles