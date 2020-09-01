WINNERS Announced For The 18th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: 'Best Of The Decade' Edition!
Check out who won in this year's Theatre Fans' Choice Awards!
Throughout the month of August, BroadwayWorld opened voting to our readers for the 18th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say. Voting closed on August 31 at midnight.
Though this theatre season was truncated all around the world, it will be back, and there is still much to celebrate. This year, we opened up nominations and voting to the fans to select your favorite performances from the last ten years, with eligible performances falling between the 2009-2010 Broadway season to 2020. Over the course of the last month, you spoke and now we have our winners!
Check out the list of winners below!
Best 'Broadway Legend' Performance Of The Decade
Lin-Manuel Miranda - HAMILTON
Best Book Of A Musical Of The Decade
Steven Levenson - DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Best Breakout Broadway Performance Of The Decade
Anthony Ramos - HAMILTON
Best Choreography Of A Musical Of The Decade
Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON
Best Costume Design Of The Decade
Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON
Best Direction of A Musical of the Decade
Thomas Kail - HAMILTON
Best Direction of A Play Of The Decade
Bartlett Sher - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Best Featured Performer In A Musical Of The Decade
Daveed Diggs - HAMILTON
Best Featured Performer In A Play Of The Decade
Celia Keenan-Bolger - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Best Leading Performer In A Musical Of The Decade
Ben Platt - DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Best Leading Performer In A Play Of The Decade
Tom Hiddleston - BETRAYAL
Best Lighting Design Of The Decade
Kenneth Posner - BEETLEJUICE
Best Orchestrations Of The Decade
Alex Lacamoire - HAMILTON
Best Scenic Design Of The Decade
David Korins - BEETLEJUICE
Best Score Of The Decade
Lin-Manuel Miranda - HAMILTON
Best Sound Design Of The Decade
Nevin Steinberg - DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Broadway Debut Of The Decade
Melissa Benoist - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
Broadway Replacement Of The Decade
Darren Criss - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
Broadway Star-To-Be Of The Next Decade
Amber Ardolino
Best Broadway Play Of the Decade
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - Jack Thorne
Best Musical Theatre Song Of The Decade
Wait for It - HAMILTON
Best Musical Of The Decade
HAMILTON
Best Proshot Of A Musical Of The Decade (Broadway + London)
HAMILTON on Disney+
Best Musical Revival Of the Decade
LES MISERABLES
