Breaking: Julianne Moore Joins Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie

Moore will play Evan's mother, Heidi, in the film.

BroadwayWorld just reported last week that Amy Adams and Danny Pino joined the cast of the upcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" film. Now Deadline reports that Oscar winner Julianne Moore has joined the cast.

Moore will play Heidi Hansen, played by Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones in the original Broadway cast. She joins a cast that includes Adams, Pino, Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, and Amandla Stenberg.

The story follows Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after THE FAMILY of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Hansen's letters for their son's suicide note.

Moore is an Academy Award and Emmy winning actor, and the first AMERICAN WOMAN to be awarded top acting prizes at the Cannes, Berlin, and Venice film festivals. Julianne also is a New York Times bestselling author, for her children's book series Freckleface Strawberry. She is on the Advisory Council of The Children's Health Fund, a supporter of the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, and in 2015, became founding chair of the Everytown for Gun Safety Creative Council, a creative community established to help amplify the movement to end gun violence in America. Julianne has recently starred in The Woman in the Window (2020), The Glorias (2020), the Apple series Lisey's Story (2020), and Mothertrucker (2021).

