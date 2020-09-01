Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Harvey Fierstein and More From HAIRSPRAY Complete Casting for MCC Theater's MISCAST20

Jackie Hoffman, Kamilah Marshall, Matthew Morrison, Corey Reynolds, Judine Somerville, Shayna Steele and Marissa Jaret Winokur will all be featured!

MCC Theater announced today that members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray will reunite for Miscast20. The gala will take place Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 8PM ET on MCC Theater's YouTube Channel, and will be available to watch through Thursday, September 17.

Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, Jenn Gambatese, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman, Kamilah Marshall, Tony Award nominee Matthew Morrison, Tony Award nominee Corey Reynolds, Judine Somerville, Shayna Steele, and Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur will reunite for one night only for MCC's annual gala.

MCC Theater has also announced that Miscast20 will be preceded by a pre-show featuring performances from past Miscast events and never-before-seen content, including performer introductions. The pre-show will be available on MCC Theater's YouTube Channel at 7:45PM ET.

The members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray complete the previously announced cast that includes Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (MCC's Fifty Words, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Tony Award nominee Robert Fairchild (An American in Paris, Cats), Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!, Booksmart), Tony Award winner Heather Headley (Aida, The Lion King), Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry (MCC's The Wrong Man, Carousel), Emmy Award nominee Ingrid Michaelson (Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812), Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice), Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Harriet), Isaac Powell (West Side Story, Once on This Island), Tony Award nominee Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God, "The Walking Dead"), Nicolette Robinson (Waitress, Invisible Thread), Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie), and Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along).

The evening will also include appearances from Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jocelyn Bioh (MCC's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play), social activist and fashion designer Kenneth Cole, Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (MCC's Seared, Company), two-time Emmy and two-time Tony Award winner Judith Light (MCC's All The Ways To Say I Love You, "The Politician"), Emmy Award winner Julianna Margulies ("The Good Wife"), Piper Perabo (MCC's Lost Girls, "Covert Affairs"), and Tony Award nominee Thomas Sadoski ("Tommy," "Life in Pieces").

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as Musical Supervisor.

Miscast, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration, is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take the stage to sing songs from roles in which they would never be cast. This year, for the first time ever, Miscast will go entirely digital, inviting in theater fans everywhere. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned, and will feature all new performances, special guests, and more.

Miscast20 will feature a free raffle to win a table for 10 front and center at Miscast 21 and a toast with the performers onstage after the show. Auction items available for online bidding this year include Bob LuPone's "One" finale costume from the original production of A Chorus Line, an hour-long Mentor Session with multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan, creator of MCC's The Wrong Man, coaching sessions with Co-artistic Directors Will Cantler and Bernie Telsey, a private culinary experience, and more. Raffle entry and bids can be placed here: https://one.bidpal.net/miscast20/welcome

Funds raised from Miscast20 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

This year Miscast20 will also support The Mental Health Coalition (MHC), who will receive 10% of funds raised during the broadcast. MHC is a new initiative focused on destigmatizing mental health experiences that was founded by social activist and fashion designer Kenneth Cole.

