VIDEO: See Tituss Burgess in the Trailer for SING ON!

The eight episode series is coming to Netflix.

Hosted by the hilarious and talented Tituss Burgess, "Sing On!" is a karaoke-lover's dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist's. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000.

Watch the trailer below!

The first round is worth $10,000 and lyrics are randomly assigned so contestants must be ready for anything - the highest scoring contestant moves on, while the remaining singers vote one fellow contestant out. For five more rounds, the stakes get higher and the jackpot gets bigger, and the final two contestants face off in a head-to-head battle to win the grand prize. Perfect for an at-home sing-a-long, viewers of all ages will find themselves off the couch, belting their favorite tunes and having a sing-off of their own.

Tituss Burgess is perhaps best known for his role on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but before that, he was a stage star. Past credits on Broadway include Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You