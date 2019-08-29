Wake Up With BWW 8/29: JUDY Soundtrack, Shannon and Sparks Withdraw From WAITING FOR GODOT, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks have withdrawn from Waiting For Godot. Theatre for a New Audience announced that due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, the duo will not be able to participate in the 2020 production.

JUDY, The Original Soundtrack, will be released on September 27, coinciding with the release of the feature film, starring Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland. It has been revealed that the soundtrack will feature Zellweger performing duets with Sam Smith and Rufus Wainwright!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

by Linnae Medeiros

Bless our souls! The beloved Disney classic Hercules is getting a stage adaptation courtesy of The Public Theater! The production runs from August 31st to September 8th at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. To prepare you to go the distance with Hercules, Meg, Hades, and more, we're giving you our guide to Hercules, from the movie's history to a look at the cast including Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, and more. Check it all out!. (more...)

2) Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks Withdraw from TFANA's WAITING FOR GODOT

Theatre for a New Audience today announced that due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks will not be able to participate in the 2020 production of Waiting for Godot.. (more...)

3) Renee Zellweger, Sam Smith, and Rufus Wainwright Will Be Featured on Upcoming JUDY Album

JUDY, The Original Soundtrack, will be released on September 27, coinciding with the release of the feature film, starring Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland. The film is based on the true story of Judy Garland's final concerts in London in the late 1960s.. (more...)

4) BWW Review: THE SECRET RIVER, National Theatre

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Kate Grenville's acclaimed 2005 novel, The Secret River, centres around the brutality and tragedy surrounding the colonisation of Australia. After premiering in Sydney in 2013, the award-winning theatrical adaptation comes to the National's Olivier Theatre after blistering reviews at the Edinburgh Festival.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Alice Ripley and Jennifer Damiano reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight

Tony Award winner and songwriter Alice Ripley will perform at Feinstein's/54 Below on August 29 & 30 at 9:30pm.

The multi-talented star of Broadway's Next to Normal, Sunset Boulevard, The Who's Tommy, Side Show, and The Rocky Horror Show, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Alice Ripley(@ripleytheband) shares the stage with original RIPLEY band members Christopher Schelling(piano), Kevin Kuhn (guitar), and its newest member, Next to Normal cast mate and Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano (Deathless, American Psycho). Get ready for an evening of Ms. Ripley's original songs and stories you won't want to miss!

Vanessa Williams will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN this morning!

What we're geeking out over: Jerry Mitchell Discusses Choreography of BECOMING NANCY

The Alliance Theatre's is currently staging the world premiere musical, BECOMING NANCY. Hear from choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

Based on the best-selling British novel by Terry Ronald, this new musical is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray), with a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville), and a score by the songwriting team of George Stiles (Music) and Anthony Drewe (Lyrics) (Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Honk!). BECOMING NANCY will open the Alliance Theatre's 51st season on its newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage, September 6 - October 6, 2019. Opening Night is Wednesday, September 18.

What we're watching: See Shoshana Bean, Krysta Rodriguez, And More Preview Their Upcoming Gigs At Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below welcomed Broadway stars Jason Danieley, Nicole Henry, Krysta Rodriguez, and Shoshana Bean to preview their upcoming shows and give a sneak peek of what they've got in store.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out the stars giving the press a peek at their upcoming gigs!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lea Michele, who turns 33 today!

At the age of eight years old, Lea Michele went with a friend to an open casting call for an up-and-coming musical. After spontaneously deciding to audition, she was offered the role and two weeks later, she was starring on Broadway. Lea debuted on Broadway in 1995 as a replacement for the role of Young Cosette in the original New York production of Les Miserables. Following her theatrical debut in Les Miserables, Lea was cast in the role of Tateh's daughter, the Little Girl, in the 1998 original Broadway cast of Ragtime and in 2004, Lea portrayed "Shprintze" and "Chava" in the Broadway revival of the musical Fiddler on the Roof.



When she was fourteen years old, Lea was given the role of Wendla in Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's musical version of Spring Awakening, starring in early workshops to Off-Broadway and finally originating the role in the Broadway production at the age of twenty. Around the same time that the show was set to go to Broadway, Lea was offered the role of Eponine in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables. However, she chose to remain with Spring Awakening, which debuted on Broadway in December 2006. Lea was later nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance in Spring Awakening in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Musical. After two years of starring in Spring Awakening, Lea left the show with co-star and good friend, Jonathan Groff, to pursue more performing opportunities.



In early 2009, Lea won the role of Rachel Berry on the FOX television smash hit, "Glee" (2009) and since the show's premiere on May 19, 2009, Lea has since received worldwide critical and public acclaim for her performance on the show. She received the 2009 Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical and later won a Screen Actors Guild Award as well. Along with her award wins, Lea has also received Golden Globe, Emmy, and Teen Choice Award nominations. It has quickly been established by this young woman's impressive and gifted talent, as well as her natural poise and grace, that this is only the beginning of a beautiful and successful career.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





