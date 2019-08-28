Renee Zellweger, Sam Smith, and Rufus Wainwright Will Be Featured on Upcoming JUDY Album

JUDY, The Original Soundtrack, will be released on September 27, coinciding with the release of the feature film, starring Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland. The film is based on the true story of Judy Garland's final concerts in London in the late 1960s.

Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger is joined by Sam Smith for a totally unique version of one of Garland's best-loved numbers, 'Get Happy', and teams up with Rufus Wainwright for a beautiful rendition of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' - both newly-recorded especially for the album.

Long-time Judy Garland fan and fellow Academy Award winner, Sam Smith, said, "When I was 17 years old I did a project on Judy Garland for my Film Studies A-Level. I was immediately immersed into the magic of Judy and her incredibly brave and triumphant story. She has remained as one of the icons of my life. She was one of the bravest humans out there and her vulnerability and honesty in her art still gives me goose bumps like it did the first time. It was truly an honour to sing with Renée. Nobody could have played Judy as well as Renée, and it is a career highlight for me to be singing with her, and in some small way, with Judy. I hope everyone loves the film as much as I did."

Rufus Wainwright, whose live album 'Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall' received critical acclaim and earned him a Grammy Award nomination, said, "Judy Garland has been a constant force in my life. 'The Wizard of Oz' was one of the pyramids of culture that I gazed at as a small child. It's nice to come back and observe her again in the film and through this wonderful duet with Renee, her performance is astounding in a film that focuses on the love and the generosity that Judy always had for the world around her. It reminds me of how unique her life and art were."

Zellweger brings her utterly distinctive vocals to both tracks, and her phenomenal musical performance shines throughout the album.

'JUDY' the album features Renée Zellweger's breath-taking recordings of Judy Garland's award- winning and most popular numbers, which have become some of the most iconic songs in film and theatre history, including 'For Once in My Life', 'Come Rain or Come Shine' and 'Over the Rainbow', all perfectly capturing the moving intensity of Garland's electrifying performances.

Set for global release on 27th September 2019, coinciding with the U.S. nationwide release of the film, 'JUDY' the album marks 50 years since Judy Garland's premature death in 1969, and 80 years since she shot to teenage stardom in The Wizard of Oz in 1939, and will be released on the singer's original record label, Decca.

The addition of these two special duets is particularly poignant, as some of the greatest entertainers of today come together to pay homage to one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions will release JUDY in U.S. theaters nationwide on September 27.





