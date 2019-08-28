Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks Withdraw from TFANA's WAITING FOR GODOT

Theatre for a New Audience today announced that due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks will not be able to participate in the 2020 production of Waiting for Godot.



Unable to move the dates of its production, TFANA will continue with Waiting for Godot as scheduled, with performances beginning April 25, 2020.

Waiting for Godot will be directed by Arin Arbus, TFANA's former Associate Artistic Director and now Resident Director.



Theatre for a New Audience Founding Artistic Director Jeffrey Horowitz said, "Michael and Paul, so memorable in our 2014 production of Ionesco's The Killer, were excited to reunite for Godot and to work with Arin on the play. We look forward to future collaborations with these extraordinarily fine actors."



Arin Arbus won an OBIE Award for her 2017 TFANA staging of Thornton Wilder's The Skin of our Teeth and recently won acclaim for her Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring Shannon and Audra McDonald.



"We are thrilled for Arin, who has directed some of TFANA's most celebrated productions, to take on Waiting for Godot," said Horowitz.



Casting for Waiting for Godot will be announced this fall.

