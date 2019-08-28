BWW TV: See Shoshana Bean, Krysta Rodriguez, And More Preview Their Upcoming Gigs At Feinstein's/54 Below

Aug. 28, 2019  

Feinstein's/54 Below welcomed Broadway stars Jason Danieley, Nicole Henry, Krysta Rodriguez, and Shoshana Bean to preview their upcoming shows and give a sneak peek of what they've got in store.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out the stars giving the press a peek at their upcoming gigs below!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

