Alice Ripley and Jennifer Damiano Reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month

Tony Award winner and songwriter Alice Ripley will perform at Feinstein's/54 Below on August 29 & 30 at 9:30pm.

The multi-talented star of Broadway's Next to Normal, Sunset Boulevard, The Who's Tommy, Side Show, and The Rocky Horror Show, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Alice Ripley (@ripleytheband) shares the stage with original RIPLEY band members Christopher Schelling (piano), Kevin Kuhn (guitar), and its newest member, Next to Normal cast mate and Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano (Deathless, American Psycho). Get ready for an evening of Ms. Ripley's original songs and stories you won't want to miss!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Cover charges begin at $40 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/alice-ripley-the-ripleytheband-show/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





