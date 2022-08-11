Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 8/11: New BEETLEJUICE Photos, Rehearsal Clips From JOSEPH... at the Muny, and More!

Plus watch an all new clip from Netflix's 13: The Musical, and more!

Aug. 11, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include all new Beetlejuice images, go inside rehearsal for Joseph... at the Muny, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL at the Royal Albert Hall Cancelled
by Aliya Al-Hassan

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical: Live in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall has been cancelled, according to their website.. (more...)

Five Pulitzer Prize-Winning Plays Will Take Over Broadway This Fall
by Nicole Rosky

Nine plays (and seven musicals) are on their way to Broadway this fall, and the season is sure to be a stellar one. That's because five of them are already Pulitzer Prize winners. Find out which titles by Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Martyna Majok, Stephen Adly Guirgis, and Suzan-Lori Parks have already won Pulitzer Prizes!. (more...)

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For JOSEPH At The Muny Starring Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Mykal Kilgore & More!
by BroadwayWorld TV

Go inside rehearsals for The Muny's grand finale of the 2022 season, the mega-fun hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which runs August 12 - 18, 2022.. (more...)

VIDEO: THE MUSIC MAN's Emma Crow & Gino Cosculluela are On the Rise!
by Candace Cordelia

Audiences are on their feet eight times a week at the Winter Garden Theatre. Broadway superstars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are two of the reasons for the success of The Music Man of course, but the show's young stars are just as repsonsible. 21 young actors made their Broadway debuts when the show opened- two of them were Emma Crow & Gino Cosculluela, who play Zaneeta Shinn and Tommy Djilas.. (more...)

Andrew Rannells, Phylicia Rashad & More Join OUR SON Film Starring Billy Porter
by Michael Major

Andrew Rannell, Phylicia Rashad, Isaac Powell, Robin Weigert, Kate Burton and Cassandra Freeman have rounded out the cast of Our Son, starring the previously announced Billy Porter and Luke Evans. Bill Oliver will direct the film, featuring a script that he co-wrote with Peter Nickowitz.. (more...)

Photos: See Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter & More in New BEETLEJUICE Images
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Beetlejuice on Broadway stars Alex Brightman, alongside Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, plus Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible, The Audience) as Lydia Deetz and more. See new photos of the cast here! . (more...)

Gaby Diaz, Terrence Mann, Karine Plantadit, and More Join Kate Nash in ONLY GOLD at MCC Theater This October
by Stephi Wild

MCC Theater has announced the complete casting for the World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ("GLOW") and a book by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night).. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch 'The Lamest Place in the World' From 13: THE MUSICAL Movie
by Michael Major

Netflix has shared a new music video of Gabriella Uhl performing 'The Lamest Place in the World' in the new film adaption of 13: the Musical. The cast of 13: the Musical also includes Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, JD McCrary, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, and more.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Broadway in Bryant Park returns today featuring Kimberly Akimbo, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and The Phantom of the Opera!

New Releases

Broadway Birthdays

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



The Lowry Welcomes Over 4,500 Visitors To Its Free Open Day 2022
August 11, 2022

On Sunday 7th August over 4,500+ visitors were welcomed through The Lowry's doors for its annual free Open Day.  
THE JUNKIE MIRACLES Comes to The Gaiety Next Month
August 11, 2022

Showcasing part of the Gaiety's Culture Collective programme, The Junkie Miracles is a rehearsed reading of a new play by Des Dillon, based on harrowing experiences of recovery. These intertwined and heart-breaking stories have four addicts tumbling into the abyss and only four miracles can save them.  
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SILENCE at the Donmar Warehouse
August 11, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released  for the upcoming co-production with the Donmar Warehouse and Tara Theatre of Silence, a new play adapted from Kavita Puri’s Partition Voices: Untold British Stories by Sonali Bhattacharyya, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Ishy Din and Alexandra Wood, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Partition of India.
Forever Fest Returns To Toronto In Support Of Legacy Of Hope Foundation
August 11, 2022

Forever Fest presented by Percy Ellis Developments returns for its second annual event on September 30 to October 2, 2022. The event takes place at Maple Leaf Forever Park. Tickets go on sale today (August 11, 2022) at 11:00 a.m. Forever Fest has committed to donating 100% of proceeds to the national Indigenous charity, Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF).
Cast and Crew Announced For THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL at Music Mondays
August 11, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the cast and crew of the Music Mondays staged reading of The Great American Mousical, with music by Zina Goldrich, lyrics by Marcy Heisler, and book by Hunter Bell. Directed by Julie Andrews, this once-in-a-lifetime benefit performance will take place in Sag Harbor.