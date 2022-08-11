Wake Up With BWW 8/11: New BEETLEJUICE Photos, Rehearsal Clips From JOSEPH... at the Muny, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include all new Beetlejuice images, go inside rehearsal for Joseph... at the Muny, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL at the Royal Albert Hall Cancelled

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical: Live in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall has been cancelled, according to their website.. (more...)

Five Pulitzer Prize-Winning Plays Will Take Over Broadway This Fall

by Nicole Rosky

Nine plays (and seven musicals) are on their way to Broadway this fall, and the season is sure to be a stellar one. That's because five of them are already Pulitzer Prize winners. Find out which titles by Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Martyna Majok, Stephen Adly Guirgis, and Suzan-Lori Parks have already won Pulitzer Prizes!. (more...)

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For JOSEPH At The Muny Starring Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Mykal Kilgore & More!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Go inside rehearsals for The Muny's grand finale of the 2022 season, the mega-fun hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which runs August 12 - 18, 2022.. (more...)

VIDEO: THE MUSIC MAN's Emma Crow & Gino Cosculluela are On the Rise!

by Candace Cordelia

Audiences are on their feet eight times a week at the Winter Garden Theatre. Broadway superstars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are two of the reasons for the success of The Music Man of course, but the show's young stars are just as repsonsible. 21 young actors made their Broadway debuts when the show opened- two of them were Emma Crow & Gino Cosculluela, who play Zaneeta Shinn and Tommy Djilas.. (more...)

Andrew Rannells, Phylicia Rashad & More Join OUR SON Film Starring Billy Porter

by Michael Major

Andrew Rannell, Phylicia Rashad, Isaac Powell, Robin Weigert, Kate Burton and Cassandra Freeman have rounded out the cast of Our Son, starring the previously announced Billy Porter and Luke Evans. Bill Oliver will direct the film, featuring a script that he co-wrote with Peter Nickowitz.. (more...)

Photos: See Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter & More in New BEETLEJUICE Images

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Beetlejuice on Broadway stars Alex Brightman, alongside Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, plus Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible, The Audience) as Lydia Deetz and more. See new photos of the cast here! . (more...)

Gaby Diaz, Terrence Mann, Karine Plantadit, and More Join Kate Nash in ONLY GOLD at MCC Theater This October

by Stephi Wild

MCC Theater has announced the complete casting for the World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ("GLOW") and a book by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night).. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch 'The Lamest Place in the World' From 13: THE MUSICAL Movie

by Michael Major

Netflix has shared a new music video of Gabriella Uhl performing 'The Lamest Place in the World' in the new film adaption of 13: the Musical. The cast of 13: the Musical also includes Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, JD McCrary, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, and more.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Broadway in Bryant Park returns today featuring Kimberly Akimbo, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and The Phantom of the Opera!

New Releases

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to xx, who turns xx today!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!