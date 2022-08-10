Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Rannells, Phylicia Rashad & More Join OUR SON Film Starring Billy Porter

The new film recently wrapped production.

Aug. 10, 2022  

Andrew Rannell, Phylicia Rashad, Isaac Powell, Robin Weigert, Kate Burton and Cassandra Freeman have rounded out the cast of Our Son, starring the previously announced Billy Porter and Luke Evans.

Deadline reports that the new film recently wrapped production and follows the emotional story of a couple fight for the custody of their eight-year-old son as they divorce.

Bill Oliver will direct the film, featuring a script that he co-wrote with Peter Nickowitz. Fernando Loureiro and Guilherme Coelho will produce the new film through their company, Tigress, with additional casting and a distrubtor to be announced.

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, King George III in Hamilton, and Larry in The Boys in the Band. He was recently seen in the film adaptions of The Prom and Boys in the Band.

Rashad recently won a Tony Award for her performance in the Skeleton Crew. Most known for her role in the Cosby Show, her further stage credits include Into the Woods, Jelly's Last Jam, A Raisin in the Sun, Gem of the Ocean, A Wonderful Life, Cymbeline, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Isaac Cole Powell made his Broadway debut as Daniel in the 2017 Broadway revival of Once On This Island, going on to play Tony in Ivo van Hove's 2019 revival of West Side Story. He was recently seen on screen in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen and in American Horror Story.



