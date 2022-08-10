Gaby Diaz, Terrence Mann, Karine Plantadit, and More Join Kate Nash in ONLY GOLD at MCC Theater This October

MCC Theater has announced the complete casting for the World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ("GLOW") and a book by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night). Blankenbuehler will also direct and choreograph the production, which will begin previews on Wednesday October 5 in the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019), with an opening night set for Monday November 7 and a limited run through November 27, 2022.

In Only Gold, a royal family's arrival in Paris sets a flurry of activity into motion, forcing nobility and townsfolk alike to examine the choices they've made. As loyalties and loves are tested, will they find the courage to follow their hearts? Paris will never be the same.

Only Gold stars Kate Nash, Emmy Award and three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann (Pippin), Tony Award nominee Karine Plantadit (Come Fly Away), "So You Think You Can Dance" winner Gaby Diaz (West Side Story), Hannah Cruz (Suffs), Ryan Steele (Carousel), and Ryan VanDenBoom (MJ).

The cast of 26 also features Haley Fish (Kiss Me, Kate), Jennifer Florentino (West Side Story), Jacob Guzman (Newsies), Tyler Hanes (A Chorus Line), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Reed Luplau (Moulin Rouge! the Musical), Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Ximone Rose (Once on This Island), Ida Saki (Cats), Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown), DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), Voltaire Wade-Greene (Hamilton), and Katie Webber (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical). Swings and understudies for the production will include Jacob Burns (Hamilton), Phil Colgan (Hamilton), Bradley Dean (A Little Night Music), Victoria Fiore (Fly), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton), and Eleri Ward ("A Perfect Little Death").

Only Gold features scenic design by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by Anita Yavich (MCC's The Legend of Georgia McBride), lighting design by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Bandstand), sound design by Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg (Hadestown), hair & wig design by Tom Watson (The Minutes), prop supervision by Samantha Shoffner (Trouble in Mind), arrangements and orchestrations by Cian McCarthy (Lempicka), vocal arrangements by Grammy and two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt (Flying Over Sunset), additional arrangements and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton), music supervision by Meg Zervoulis (The Prom), music direction by Cynthia Meng (Company), and music coordination by Michael Aarons (Dear Evan Hansen). Pat Sosnow is the Production Stage Manager and Matthew Henao is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Lindsay Levine of The Telsey Office.

To the view the performance schedule for Only Gold, visit MCC's website at: https://mcctheater.org/tix/calendar/.

Only Gold is supported by The Gary Platt Initiative for New Musicals.

Tickets begin at $59 and are currently available for Patrons and Subscribers. Member booking will open on August 16, Flex Tix booking will open on August 23, and public on sale will begin on August 30. All tickets will be available at mcctheater.org.

Priority subscriptions for MCC's 2022/23 season start at $220 and include all the productions plus unlimited free ticket exchanges, 20% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and first access to tickets. Memberships start at $50 and include all of the productions at a discounted rate of $45 per play and $55 per musical ticket, up to three free ticket exchanges per production, 10% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and access to tickets ahead of the general public. A no frills Flex Ticket package will also be introduced starting at $220.

For the most up to date covid safety policy be sure to monitor https://mcctheater.org/covid-safety/.