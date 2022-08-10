VIDEO: THE MUSIC MAN's Emma Crow & Gino Cosculluela are On the Rise!

Audiences are on their feet eight times a week at the Winter Garden Theatre. Broadway superstars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are two of the reasons for the success of The Music Man of course, but the show's young stars are just as repsonsible. 21 young actors made their Broadway debuts when the show opened- two of them were Emma Crow & Gino Cosculluela, who play Zaneeta Shinn and Tommy Djilas.

Both have vast experience in the dance world- Emma as a student at the American Ballet Theatre and Gino as a finalist on the 16th Season of 'So You Think You Can Dance.' On Broadway, the pair shows off their incredible talents through the Tony-nominated choreography of Warren Carlyle.

Watch below as both check in with Candace Cordelia to chat about how they got their roles, what it's like starring in a Broadway show, and so much more!