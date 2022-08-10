VIDEO: Watch 'The Lamest Place in the World' From 13: THE MUSICAL Movie

Netflix has shared a new music video of Gabriella Uhl performing "The Lamest Place in the World" in the new film adaptation of 13: the Musical.

Earlier this week, Netflix shared the music video for "Bad Bad News," whic is available to watch here. The music video for "I've Been Waiting," a new song written by Jason Robert Brown for the film, can be viewed here. The music video for "Opportunity" is available to watch here and the opening number from "13" is available to watch here. The 13: the Musical soundtrack can be pre-ordered here.

The cast of 13: the Musical also includes Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, JD McCrary, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, and Khiyla Aynne.

After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

Watch Gabrielle Uhl and Eli Golden in the music video for "The Lamest Place in the World" here: