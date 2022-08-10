Five Pulitzer Prize-Winning Plays Will Take Over Broadway This Fall

Nine plays (and seven musicals) are on their way to Broadway this fall, and the season is sure to be a stellar one. That's because five of them are already Pulitzer Prize winners. Read on to find out which!

Cost of Living

2018 Pulitzer Prize Winner

Written by Martyna Majok

This powerhouse play receives its Broadway premiere after a celebrated run at MTC's Stage I. This insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world.

Opens October 3, 2022 at the Samuel J. Freidman Theatre.

Between Riverside and Crazy

2015 Pulitzer Prize Winner

Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

Opens December 19, 2022 at the Hayes Theatre.

Topdog/Underdog

2002 Pulitzer Prize Winner

Written by Suzan-Lori Parks

A darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, Topdog/Underdog tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Opens October 20, 2022 at the Golden Theatre.

The Piano Lesson

1990 Pulitzer Prize Winner

Written by August Wilson

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.

Opening night TBA at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Death of a Salesman

1949 Pulitzer Prize Winner

Written by Arthur Miller

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, this vibrant and timely production is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of an African American family, living and working in a White, Capitalist world.

Opens October 9, 2022 at the Hudson Theatre.

You can catch all five Pulitzer Prize winning plays (along with A Strange Loop and Hamilton) on Broadway this season. Check out a full list of what is coming to Broadway this fall!