THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL at the Royal Albert Hall Cancelled

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical: Live in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall has been cancelled, according to their website.

The future of the concert staging was in doubt after Netflix filed a lawsuit over the musical, which is based on the characters and plot lines of the Netflix series.

The Royal Albert Hall made the following statement: "Sadly Barlow and Bear have cancelled their performance of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Live in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall."

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's full album won the 2021 Grammy® for Best Musical Theatre Album, making the pair the youngest winners in the category's history and the only two female nominees of 28 total nominees in the category that year.

Photo Credit: The Royal Albert Hall