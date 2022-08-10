Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL at the Royal Albert Hall Cancelled

The show was set for 20 September

Aug. 10, 2022  
THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL at the Royal Albert Hall Cancelled

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical: Live in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall has been cancelled, according to their website.

The future of the concert staging was in doubt after Netflix filed a lawsuit over the musical, which is based on the characters and plot lines of the Netflix series.

The Royal Albert Hall made the following statement: "Sadly Barlow and Bear have cancelled their performance of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Live in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall."

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's full album won the 2021 Grammy® for Best Musical Theatre Album, making the pair the youngest winners in the category's history and the only two female nominees of 28 total nominees in the category that year.

Photo Credit: The Royal Albert Hall



Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


Above The Stag Theatre Issues Explanation For Sudden Closure
August 9, 2022

LGBTQ+ venue Above The Stage has issued a statement explaining that their sudden closure was due to the impossibilty to come up with 'a feasible business plan'.
Get Tickets From Just £8 for I, JOAN at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre
August 9, 2022

Tickets from just £8 for I, Joan. A cry for courage erupts in the Globe Theatre this Summer with the premiere of Joan, a powerful new play uncovering the unlikely hero behind the legend.
Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS-THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
August 9, 2022

Kinky Boots is the feel-good musical by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper, based on the popular 2005 film of the same name. Leading the cast is Cedric Neal (Back To The Future, Motown The Musical) as Lola/Simon, Joel Harper-Jackson (C O C K, Chess The Musical In Concert) as Charlie Price and Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde, SIX) as Lauren. Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert will be stepping out and painting the town red for an extra night and we have photos of the cast in action!
Review: KINKY BOOTS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
August 9, 2022

Boy, has the West End missed the wit and sparkle of Kinky Boots! As part of the concert series at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, last night saw the first in two special concert-versions of the show, that served to remind audiences just what they had been missing.
GREASE Dedicates the Rest of West End Run to Olivia Newton-John
August 9, 2022

The West End production of Grease has dedicated the rest of the run to memory of Olivia Newton-John, who has died at the age of 73.