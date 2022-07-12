Wake Up With BWW 7/12: Lea Michele Will Play Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Official: Lea Michele Is FUNNY GIRL's Next Fanny Brice; Tovah Feldshuh Will Take Over as Mrs. Brice

by BWW Staff

It's official! Lea Michele will take over as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway, succeeding Beanie Feldstein who will depart the production on July 31st. Find out when Lea Michele and Tovah Feldshuh are joining the show, how to get ticket and more.. (more...)

PARADISE SQUARE Will Play Final Broadway Performance

by Team BWW

Barring a dramatic upturn in business, the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Paradise Square will conclude its run with the 3:00 pm matinee on Sunday, July 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). At the time of closing, the production will have played 23 previews and 108 performances. . (more...)

Kate Rockwell and Hunter Foster Will Lead Premiere of THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION at 5th Avenue Theatre

by Nicole Rosky

The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced that Broadway's Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring it On: The Musical, Legally Blonde) and Hunter Foster (Little Shop of Horrors, The Producers, The Bridges of Madison County) will star as Ellen and Clark Griswold in the upcoming world premiere of the laugh-out-loud new musical comedy The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Lea Michele Sing FUNNY GIRL

by Team BWW

Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele is officially joining the cast of Funny Girl this September 6 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. Before her opening night, watch videos of her singing songs from the beloved musical on Glee and onstage!. (more...)

VIDEO: Liza Minnelli and Michael Feinstein Perform 'Our Love is Here to Stay' by George Gershwin

by Stephi Wild

On July 9, Michael Feinstein performed a special concert at The Arboretum in Los Angeles, where he performed the songs of George Gershwin. On stage, he was joined by surprise guest Liza Minnelli, who performed 'Our Love is Here to Stay' alongside Feinstein. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Jordan E. Cooper's AIN'T NO MO' Will Come to Broadway in November

by Stephi Wild

Producers Academy Award® nominee Lee Daniels and Brian Anthony Moreland will present the comedy, Ain't No Mo' written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper, on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St.). . (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet with the Cast of INTO THE WOODS

by Bruce Glikas

Into the Woods has officially opened on Broadway and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the company from the red carpet!. (more...)

VIDEO: INTO THE WOODS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night

by BroadwayWorld TV

Into the Woods just opened at the St. James Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there for the big night. Check out video coverage from the festivities!. (more...)

