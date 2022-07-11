VIDEO: Watch Lea Michele Sing FUNNY GIRL

As BroadwayWorld reported erlier today, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele is officially joining the cast of Funny Girl this September 6 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Beanie Feldstein will play her final performance as Fanny Brice on July 31 and current standby Julie Benko will take over the role in the interim.

Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, "Glee." In 2010, Michele was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress - Comedy. Not only did her character perform from Funny Girl in the series' first season, but she, Rachel Berry, lands the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway in its final season.

