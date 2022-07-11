VIDEO: Liza Minnelli and Michael Feinstein Perform 'Our Love is Here to Stay' by George Gershwin

On July 9, Michael Feinstein performed a special concert at The Arboretum in Los Angeles, where he performed the songs of George Gershwin. On stage, he was joined by surprise guest Liza Minnelli, who performed 'Our Love is Here to Stay' alongside Feinstein.

Check out the video below!

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

A Tony and Oscar winning Broadway, film and TV star, Liza Minnelli has appeared on Broadway in Flora, The Red Menace -- for which she won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical -- Liza, Chicago, The Act (another Tony win in 1978), The Rink, Victor / Victoria, Minnelli on Minnelli and Liza's at the Palace. She also received a special Tony Award in 1978 She has appeared as herself on TV in Smash, THE VOICE UK, So You Think You Can Dance, The Apprentice and more, and she is also known for her portrayal of Lucille Austero in the now-Netflix-based comedy series Arrested Development.