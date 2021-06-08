Wake Up With BWW 6/8: Bruce Springsteen to Return to Broadway, Nick Jonas to Lead JERSEY BOYS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The film adaptation of In The Heights officially hits theaters this week, but you can watch the first eight minutes of the film now!

It has been confirmed that Nick Jonas will lead a streaming event performance of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys.

Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre. Shows begin Saturday June 26, with additional performances taking place through September 4.

Casting and performance dates have been announced for the Broadway run of Paradise Square, which will open on Broadway on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at The Shubert Organization's Barrymore Theatre.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Watch the First Eight Minutes of the IN THE HEIGHTS Film Now

by Stephi Wild

The film adaptation of In The Heights officially hits theaters this week, but you can watch the first eight minutes of the film now, featuring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!. (more...)

2) Frankie Valli Confirms Nick Jonas to Lead JERSEY BOYS Filmed Event

by Chloe Rabinowitz

It was previously reported that Nick Jonas was in talks to lead a streaming event performance of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys. Frankie Valli himself confirmed the news on The Today Show, stating 'It's being filmed for television, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers is playing Frankie.' . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Aaron Tveit, Laura Osnes, Derek Hough, & More Pay Tribute to Dick Van Dyke at THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

by Stage Tube

In an additional honor, Derek Hough, Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Pentatonix, and a vibrant danse ensemble recreated 'Step In Time' from Mary Poppins. . (more...)

4) SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY to Return to Broadway for Limited Run Beginning June 26

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre (246 W 44th Street). Shows begin Saturday June 26, with additional performances taking place through September 4.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Performs 'Fame' Honor Debbie Allen at the 2021 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

by Stage Tube

Watch the vibrant performance honoring Allen here, featuring a professional ensemble that mirrors the energy and precision of the dancers in the iconic original film.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Gounod's Faust Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, Russell Braun, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Des McAnuff. From December 10, 2011.

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm, celebrating the Legacy of Mary Wilson. Join in for this encore presentation of past interviews with the fabulous Mary Wilson.

More Broadway News:

Joaquina Kalukango Will Star in PARADISE SQUARE Opening on Broadway March 20

Casting and performance dates have been announced for the Broadway run of Paradise Square, which will open on Broadway on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at The Shubert Organization's Barrymore Theatre.

Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play, One Night in Miami), will lead the cast of the new musical. The production will come to Broadway directly following a five-week engagement (November 2-December 5, 2021) at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 West Randolph Street).

Phylicia Rashad Will Return to Broadway in SKELETON CREW; MTC Announces Performances Dates For Remainder Of 2021-2022 Season

Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad will return to Broadway this winter in Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Skeleton Crew will begin performances Tuesday, December 21, 2021 and open Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!