Frankie Valli Confirms Nick Jonas to Lead JERSEY BOYS Filmed Event

It was previously reported that Nick Jonas was in talks to lead a streaming event performance of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys. Frankie Valli himself confirmed the news on The Today Show, stating "It's being filmed for television, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers is playing Frankie."

Check out the interview HERE.

Valli went on to say, "It will be filmed, I think, somewhere in Cleveland, and I will be going there to check it out."

Most recently, Nick Jonas starred on Broadway in the revival of How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. His other notable theatrical credits include the 25th anniversary concert of Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast as Chip, and Annie Get Your Gun as Little Jake.

Nick is one third of pop sensation the Jonas Brothers and has also achieved critically-acclaimed solo success. He is a recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, Jonas co-wrote an original song titled "Home" for the movie Ferdinand, which was nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe in the category of "Best Original Song."