VIDEO: Aaron Tveit, Laura Osnes, Derek Hough, & More Pay Tribute to Dick Van Dyke at THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

Singing and dancing through the Bye Bye Birdie number, "Put On A Happy Face," Broadway stars Derek Hough and Laura Osnes pay tribute to legendary Kennedy Center Honoree, Dick Van Dyke.

In an additional honor, Derek Hough, Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Pentatonix, and a vibrant dance ensemble recreated "Step In Time" from Mary Poppins.

Watch the clips from last night's "Kennedy Center Honors" below!

Last night's honorees included multi-disciplinary artist, choreographer, and actress Debbie Allen; singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; violinist Midori; and actor Dick Van Dyke.

"Many years ago, I was the host of a similar event held, as I recall, in private with the Kennedy family. I saw the care with which the recipient was chosen from an impressive list of nominees. Since the creation of the Kennedy Center Honors, just over 200 have been honored with equal care. Being included in that small, illustrious group, is the thrill of my life," said Dick Van Dyke on receiving this award.

Stream the full 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors special now on CBS and Paramount+.