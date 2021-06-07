Phylicia Rashad Will Return to Broadway in SKELETON CREW; MTC Announces Performances Dates For Remainder Of 2021-2022 Season

Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad will return to Broadway this winter in Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Skeleton Crew will begin performances Tuesday, December 21, 2021 and open Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Additional casting and the creative team for Skeleton Crew will be announced at a later date.

PHYLICIA RASHAD (Faye), an accomplished actress and stage director, became a household name when she portrayed Claire Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," a character whose enduring appeal has earned numerous awards and honors for over two decades. Her film and television credits include: A Fall From Grace, Creed and Creed II, For Colored Girls, Soul, Jingle Jangle, and Black Box; "This is Us" (two Emmy nominations), "David Makes Man," and "Empire."

Inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2016, Ms. Rashad received Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her performance as Lena Younger in A Raisin in the Sun, the Lucille Lortel Award for her performance as Shelah in Head of Passes, and a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Aunt Ester in August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean. Ms. Rashad has directed plays by August Wilson (Gem of the Ocean, Fences, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Joe Turner's Come and Gone), Stephen Adly Guirgis (Our Lady of 121st Street), and Paul Oakley Stovall (Immediate Family) at prestigious regional and off-Broadway Theaters. She was recently appointed Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University.

Performance dates for the remaining shows in MTC's 2020-2021 season are also now available. As previously announced, MTC will produce:

How I Learned To Drive

The postponed Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive, written by Paula Vogel and directed by Mark Brokaw, starring Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker and Tony Award nominee David Morse, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Performances will begin Tuesday, March 29, 2022 ahead of a Tuesday, April 19, 2022 opening night. How I Learned to Drive is produced with Daryl Roth and Cody Lassen in association with the Vineyard Theatre.

Prayer For The French Republic

The world premiere of Prayer For The French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). Performances will begin Tuesday, January 11, 2022 ahead of a Tuesday, February 1, 2022 opening night. Prayer for the French Republic is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation's Theatre Visions Fund program. Special thanks to The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting Manhattan Theatre Club. Prayer for the French Republic is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

Golden Shield

The American premiere of Golden Shield, written by Anchuli Felicia King and directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor, at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). Performances will begin Tuesday, April 26, 2022 ahead of a Tuesday, May 17, 2022 opening night. Support for Golden Shield is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Lackawanna Blues

These productions join the recently announced Broadway premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues, written, performed, and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, and the world premiere of Morning Sun, written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens and directed by Lila Neugebauer, starring Tony Award winner Blair Brown, four-time Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, and Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, off-Broadway at New York City Center - Stage I, to complete MTC's 2021-2022 season.

Manhattan Theatre Club continues to closely follow the COVID-19 health and safety guidance of New York City, New York State, and the CDC. As public health conditions and guidance evolves, MTC will always follow the most current guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, musicians, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. Flexible ticket refund and exchange policies will also be in place for the convenience of all ticket buyers.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, August 10 at 10:00am ET online at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200. The Friedman Theatre box office will reopen on Monday, July 26.

Tickets for Morning Sun are on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, September 7 at 10:00am ET online at nycitycenter.org or by calling CityTix at 212-581-1212. Please note that the New York City Center box office will remain closed until further notice.

Morning Sun runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Skeleton Crew, How I Learned To Drive, Prayer For The French Republic, Golden Shield: single ticket information for these productions will be announced at a later date.

