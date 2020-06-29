Wake Up With BWW 6/29: SIX Will Come to Drive-In Venues, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The second trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3! Check it out below!

SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances across the U.K. with Utilita Live From The Drive-In! Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles announced today that SIX will play at 12 open air drive-in concert venues in London and other UK cities from Bristol to Edinburgh

Quibi will air a star-studded remake of The Princess Bride, filmed by the actors from home. The series will star Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Gad, and more!

1) VIDEO: Watch the Second All New Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+

2) Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series

3) BWW Interview: Jasmine Cephas Jones Explains the Importance of Today's Youth Tuning in for HAMILTON on Disney+

Today, Richard Ridge chats with one of the Schuyler trio! Jasmine Cephas Jones made her Broadway debut playing Maria Reynolds and Peggy when the show opened in 2015. Now, she looks back on how the show has changed her life, both personally and professionally.. (more...)

4) Quibi Will Air THE PRINCESS BRIDE Remake, Starring Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Gad, and More!

5) VIDEO: Past KINKY BOOTS Cast Members Perform 'Raise You Up', Including Billy Porter, Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford, and More!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: SIX Will be the First West End Musical to Perform Again After Lockdown, Joining UTILITA LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN

SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances across the U.K. with Utilita Live From The Drive-In.



Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles announced today that SIX will play at 12 open air drive-in concert venues in London and other UK cities from Bristol to Edinburgh as part of Live Nation Entertainment's Utilita Live From The Drive-In summer season.

Tickets will go on sale 8am, Friday 3 July at livenation.co.uk.

What we're watching: Watch a Clip of 'The Room Where it Happens' From the HAMILTON Film

Get a first look at Leslie Odom, Jr. and the cast of Hamilton performing 'The Room Where it Happens' from the upcoming filmed version of the show coming to Disney+ on July 3!

Social Butterfly: Patti LuPone Perform 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY For POSE-A-THON

Patti LuPone performed 'Somewhere' from West Side Story during POSE-A-THON, an online event hosted by the cast and creatives of the FX series, Pose.

Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez, along with the cast and producers of Pose came together for POSE-A-THON, a one-hour commercial free virtual event in partnership with GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Brian d'Arcy James, who turns 52 today!

Brian d'Arcy James received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in 2002 for his portrayal of Sidney Falco in Sweet Smell of Success, co-starring John Lithgow. He received an Obie Award for his performance in the one-man play The Good Thief by Conor McPherson.

Additional Broadway credits include playing Frederick Barrett in Titanic, Lincoln Center's Carousel, and Blood Brothers. Off-Broadway credits include Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party in 2000 opposite Julia Murney and Idina Menzel for which he received a Drama Desk Award nomination, as well as Adam Guettel's Floyd Collins and the Gershwins' Pardon My English. He appeared in Martin McDonagh's The Lieutenant of Inishmore on Broadway, replaced Norbert Leo Butz in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and starred in The Apple Tree opposite Kristin Chenoweth.

He played the role of Dan Goodman in the new musical Next to Normal Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theatre in 2008. He then starred opposite Daniel Breaker, Sutton Foster and Christopher Sieber as the titular character in Shrek the Musical. For this role he won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical. He was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal.

James starred in the Broadway play Time Stands Still, and then reprised the role of Dan Goodman in the Broadway company of Next to Normal at the Booth Theatre. He returned to Time Stands Still when the show returned to Broadway. James was part of the cast of the NBC musical series Smash, playing Frank, who was the husband of Debra Messing's character.

James starred as Bick in the new musical, Giant, which ran at the Public Theater from October 26 - December 16, 2012. For this role James received a nomination for Best Actor in a Musical at the Drama Desk Awards and Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance.

He played Banquo in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Macbeth, which began previews in October 2013 and officially opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre in November 2013. He starred as the original King George III in the off-Broadway production of the acclaimed musical Hamilton.

He starred in the Broadway musical Something Rotten!, for which he received his third Tony nomination. James played Matt Carroll in the 2015 film Spotlight. In March 2016, James was cast in the CBS pilot, Superior Donuts,[31] but his role was recast after the show went through some retooling.He reprised his role as King George III in the Broadway production of Hamilton for a limited engagement that began on April 13, 2017 and continued through July 16, 2017.

