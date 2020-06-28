Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.
Lea Salonga's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today 8 PM ET. The purchase tickets for the virtual concert, visit https://thesethconcertseries.com/.
Check out an exclusive clip below of Lea singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid.
Lea shared with Seth that this song was actually her audition song for Alan Menken and David Friedman for the movie Aladdin.
In addition, check out a clip of the first winner of The Seth Sing-Off, Patricia Ysabelle Galicia, singing 'Reflection.'
Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".
Lea's 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw sold-out audiences and record-breaking sales across North America and the United Kingdom. On Broadway, Lea most recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie. The show's return to the Broadway stage earned a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" and also garnered Lea and the cast a Grammy nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album.
In the fall of 2015 Lea began her critically acclaimed run as Kei Kimura in the Broadway production of Allegiance. The musical, inspired and developed by legendary actor George Takei, tells the story of a Japanese American family forced into an internment camp during World War II. Lea garnered a Craig Noel nomination for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical for her performance in The Old Globe production and can be heard on the show's original cast album. Following this, Lea made a guest appearance on the hit CW television show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Lea has toured all over the world, performing sold out concerts in such locations as the Sydney Opera House, 02 Arena, Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Singapore's Esplanade , Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Hong Kong Cultural Center ), Queen Sirikit Convention Center in Bangkok and Carnegie Hall in New York.She was also the first artist to sell out two shows at Brigham Young University's deJong Concert Hall in Provo, Utah since The Kings Singers in 2009.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
All of this hype for #Hamilfilm is making us feel like it's 2015 again! So many #Ham4Ham episodes and memorizing the entire show... take our ultimate ...
Original Cast of RENT to Reunite for BROADWAY CELEBRATES PRIDE
Variety has reported that original cast members of Rent, Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin Vega, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin, Adam Pascal, Wils...
Spotlight on HAMILTON: Catching Up with Daveed Diggs
History may have its eyes on Hamilton, but today, we have our eyes on the history of its stars. Below take a deep dive into the career of Daveed Diggs...
VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 3 Announced TONIGHT With Guest Judge Derek Klena!
This week the judges will review the top 3 performers and provide feedback for them to use in their next performances which will be voted on by the pu...
VIDEO: Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ann Hampton Callaway, Postmodern Jukebox and More Perform 'Pick Yourself Up'
Grammy award-winning vocalists and instrumentalists, studio musicians, top YouTube music creators and even a world-class tap dancer have all come toge...
VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE
Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.' Among those appearing w...