VIDEO: Past KINKY BOOTS Cast Members Perform 'Raise You Up', Including Billy Porter, Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Past cast members from various productions of Kinky Boots have created a video in honor of pride, performing the show's finale, "Raise You Up"!

The video features cast members from seven nations across four continents, and reunites original Broadway stars Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter, Grammy Award winner Stark Sands, and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford.

Also making cameos are the musical's Tony Award-winning book writer Harvey Fierstein, Tony and Grammy Award-winning composer/lyricist Cyndi Lauper, and Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, including special appearances by previous cast members Wayne Brady, Jake Shears, David Cook, and Kirstin Maldonado.

The just-released video, which was produced by Tony and Grammy Award-winning Music Supervisor and Orchestrator Stephen Oremus and Musical Director Brian Usifer, raises funds for True Colors United.

Check it out below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You