Quibi Will Air THE PRINCESS BRIDE Remake, Starring Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Gad, and More!
Quibi will air a star-studded remake of The Princess Bride, Variety reports.
The series will star celebrity couples Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis, as well as Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Jenna Ortega, Jack Black, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi and Zazie Beetz, and more.
The project is directed by Jason Reitman, but all of the clips were shot entirely at home by each cast member, using their phones.
Beginning June 29, Quibi will release chapters of the film every day for two weeks.
Read more on Variety.
