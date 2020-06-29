SIX Will be the First West End Musical to Perform Again After Lockdown, Joining UTILITA LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN

SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances across the U.K. with Utilita Live From The Drive-In.



Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles announced today that SIX will play at 12 open air drive-in concert venues in London and other UK cities from Bristol to Edinburgh as part of Live Nation Entertainment's Utilita Live From The Drive-In summer season.

Tickets will go on sale 8am, Friday 3 July at livenation.co.uk.

Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will deliver the UK's premier drive-in experience, boasting concert quality sound from a live stage with a full state of the art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens, creating an arena or stadium concert feel in a safe Drive-In setting adhering to the Government's current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times.



SIX will perform an 8-show week in each venue with customers arriving by car but able to step outside, picnic and party while they watch the festival-style live stage show from their own dedicated area next to their vehicle.



Producer Kenny Wax said: "We are delighted that SIX will spearhead the reopening of one of London and the UK's most popular shows. With the industry in crisis, theatres struggling and some even going out of business, this drive-in event offers hope for the future and equally importantly, jobs for about 50 of our company including cast, musicians, stage managers, technicians and freelancers. We are using both our West End and UK touring casts, rehearsing and touring them in a bubble and having them work in teams of 6 (fortunate for us) as per the government guidance."



Thousands of SIX fans were left bitterly disappointed when sold out runs at the Arts Theatre in London as well as up and down the country on the UK Tour were cancelled. All cancelled UK touring dates have been moved to 2021.



SIX is a global phenomenon. It was first performed as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night on Broadway on Thursday March 12 cancelled when three hours before, the New York Governor shut down theatreland.



SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, won the WOS award for Best Musical 2020, performed on the results show of 'Britain's Got Talent' and in front of thousands at West End Live.



Songs from the SIX studio album are streamed on average 450,000 per day making it the second highest streaming musical theatre recording in the world after 'Hamilton'.



From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic in SIX to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with Direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design by Emma Bailey, Costume Design by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design by Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Paul Gatehouse, Musical Orchestration by Tom Curran, Musical Supervisor Joe Beighton, Musical Director Katy Richardson.



SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Global Musicals and George Stiles.

