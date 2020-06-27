VIDEO: Patti LuPone Perform 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY For POSE-A-THON

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Patti LuPone performed 'Somewhere' from West Side Story during POSE-A-THON, an online event hosted by the cast and creatives of the FX series, Pose.

Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, along with the cast and producers of Pose came together for POSE-A-THON, a one-hour commercial free virtual event in partnership with GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund

The POSE-A-THON special aired simultaneously on FX and FreeForm on Friday, June 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

