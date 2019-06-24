Wake Up With BWW 6/24: JIMMY AWARDS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS at Barrington Stage Co.

by Stephen Sorokoff

Barrington Stage Company presents Into the Woods with performances June 19 through July 13 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage.. (more...)

2) Meet the Current Cast of ALADDIN on Broadway!

by Stephanie Wild

For the last five years, the New Amsterdam Theatre has been all about magic lamps, carpet rides, princes, thieves and genies! That's because Disney's Aladdin, which opened in 2014, has played well over 2000 performances there. . (more...)

3) BWW Review: SPACE SPECTACULAR, Royal Albert Hall

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Space Spectacular is a musical celebration of music associated with space and beyond. Featuring well-known classical pieces, along with iconic film soundtracks set to an impressive laser show, it is clear why the show has been revived for a fifth season at London's Royal Albert Hall.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Jimmy Awards are held today!

The two-hour talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will be hosted by Tony Award winner Ben Platt.

This year's Jimmy Awards ceremony will be streamed live in its entirety on The Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube pages. The Livestream is brought to you by The Broadway League Foundation and 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. Apples and Oranges Arts is the livestream and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV. The livestream will also include special content for those watching the ceremony online.

Kelli O'Hara, Betsy Wolfe, and more will perform at the Arts for Autism benefit tonight!

Part Broadway phenomenon, part educational experience and a night of inspiration; join three-time host and Tony Award winning legend Kelli O'Hara at the iconic Gershwin Theatre on Monday, June 24th at 7:30 p.m. for Arts For Autism. The one night event features a blockbuster Broadway lineup of stars from over 20 hit Broadway shows to support the 1 in 59 people in the world living with autism. Tickets are open to the public and can be purchased at www.ArtsForAutism.net.

BWW Exclusive: Go Behind The Scenes of KINKY BOOTS at The Muny - Part One!

Check out many more photos here!

Kinky Boots is making its regional premiere at The Muny!

The company features Graham Scott Fleming (Charlie Price), J. Harrison Ghee (Lola) Taylor Louderman (Lauren), Caroline Bowman (Nicola), John Scherer (George), Paul Whitty (Don), Victor Landon (Young Charlie) and Khaydn M. Adams (Young Lola).

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look at the cast backstage. Check out part one of the photos!

What we're geeking out over: Get to Know the Voice Behind KING KONG

The company of King Kong is bringing the show's larger-than-life puppet to the stage eight times a week at the Broadway Theatre, including Jon Hoche, who voices the gorilla live each night for every roar, grunt, snort and growl. Fox 5 recently sat down with Hoche to get a peek behind the scenes and to chat all about what it's like bringing this icon to life.

What we're listening to: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Michael James Scott, L. Steven Taylor on Leading Disney Musicals

On this episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini talks to the long-time stars of two of Broadway's most successful musicals, Michael James Scott of ALADDIN and L. Steven Taylor of THE LION KING.

In both conversations, they talk about their specific journeys with their shows, the importance of these beloved Disney properties welcoming new audiences to the theatre, and the challenges in bringing roles to the stage that were created by larger than life legends on the screen.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michele Lee, who turns 77 today!

Lee is known for her Tony-nominated roles in Seesaw, and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife. Other Broadway credits include Vintage '60, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Bravo Giovanni, Curtains, and Love, Loss, and What I Wore. She also starred in the film version of How to Succeed... as well as the long-running television drama Knots Landing.

