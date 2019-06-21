BWW TV: Get a Sneak Peek Inside the Jimmy Awards and Meet the Nominees!

The Jimmy Awards are getting ready for the big ceremony taking place on Monday, June 24that 7:30PM at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. We've got a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room as the performers prep their opening number, plus we're chatting with some of this year's nominees!

The two-hour talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will be hosted by Tony Award winner Ben Platt.

This year's Jimmy Awards ceremony will be streamed live in its entirety on The Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube pages. The Livestream is brought to you by The Broadway League Foundation and 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. Apples and Oranges Arts is the livestream and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV. The livestream will also include special content for those watching the ceremony online.

The Jimmy Award nominees prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members, plus other theatre professionals.

Student performers qualify for the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.





