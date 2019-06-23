Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS at Barrington Stage Co.

Jun. 23, 2019  

Barrington Stage Company presents Into the Woods with performances June 19 through July 13 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage.

Into the Woods features music and lyrics by 13-time Tony Award winner Stephen Sondheim, a book by James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George) and was originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine. Orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick (Broadway's Follies) with musical direction by BSC Associate Artist Darren R. Cohen (BSC's West Side Story) and direction by BSC Associate Artist Joe Calarco (BSC's A Doll's House, Part 2).

Check out photos from opening night below!

"Anything can happen in the woods." This is the promise, and premise, of the much-loved Tony-Award winning musical Into the Woods. A childless baker and his wife endeavor to lift their family curse by journeying into the woods, where they encounter Rapunzel (and her witchy "mother"), Cinderella, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tale characters. Their stories become entangled in unexpected ways, revealing what happens after "happily ever after." The wickedly witty score weaves a magical spell with such enchanting gems as "Children Will Listen," "Giants in the Sky" and "No One Is Alone."

Starring in a new production of Into the Woods will be Zoë Aarts (Rider University's Heathers) as "Lucinda," Leslie Becker(Broadway's Amazing Grace) as "Jack's Mother/Giant's Wife," James Cella (Judson Theatre Company's Twelve Angry Men) as "The Steward," Sarah Dacey Charles (Broadway's Les Misérables) as "Cinderella's Stepmother/Granny/Cinderella's Mother," Mara Davi (BSC's Company; Broadway's Dames at Sea) as "The Baker's Wife," Mykal Kilgore (Broadway's Motown the Musical) as "The Witch," Dorcas Leung (Broadway's Miss Saigon) as "Little Red Riding Hood," Pepe Nufrio (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis's Evita) as "Rapunzel's Prince," Megan Orticelli (Northwestern University's Little Shop of Horrors) as "Florinda," Jonathan Raviv (Atlantic Theater Company's The Band's Visit) as "The Baker," Amanda Robles (Jerome Robbins Theater's From Here to Eternity) as "Cinderella," Thom Sesma (Second Stage's Superhero) as "Narrator/Mysterious Man," Clay Singer (Riverside Theatre's Next to Normal) as "Jack," Anna Tobin as "Rapunzel" and Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton (Walnut Street Theatre's Matilda) as "Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf."

Into the Woods has scenic design by Brian Prather, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Sherrice Mojgani, sound design by Matt Kraus. Wig design by J. Jared Janas, Puppet design by Brandon Hardy. Casting by Pat McCorkle. Production Stage Manager: Renee Lutz.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Curtain Call, Into The Woods

Anna Tobin

Mykal Kilgore

Mykal Kilgore

Curtain Call

Clay Singer & Milky White, disigned by Brando Hardy

Mara Davi & Jonathan Raviv

James Cella

Curtain Call

Curtain Call

Dan Burack, Amanda Robles, Carole Burack

Amanda Robles & Marvin Seline

Mykal Kilgore, Julianne Boyd, Clay Singer

James Cella, Pepe Nufrio, Amanda Robles, Kevin, Toniazzo-Naughton

Mykal Kilgore, Julianne Boyd, Rhoda Levitt, Carole Burack

Clay Singer & Dorcas Leung

Leslie Becker & Sarah Dacey Charles

Branden Huldeen, Julianne Boyd, Megan Nussle, Rebecca Weiss

Eda Sorokoff & Amanda Robles

Julianne Boyd & Jan McArt, Director Lynn Univ. Theater Dept

Barrington Stage Co



