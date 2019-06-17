Arts for Autism Benefit Announces Full Lineup of Stars; Betsy Wolfe, Jelani Remy, and More

Part Broadway phenomenon, part educational experience and a night of inspiration; join three-time host and Tony Award winning legend Kelli O'Hara at the iconic Gershwin Theatre on Monday, June 24th at 7:30 p.m. for Arts For Autism. The one night event features a blockbuster Broadway lineup of stars from over 20 hit Broadway shows to support the 1 in 59 people in the world living with autism. Tickets are open to the public and can be purchased at www.ArtsForAutism.net.

Broadway Lineup:

The event brings together the Broadway community in support of the cause, provides a once in a lifetime opportunity for young performing artists to join them and perform on a Broadway stage, and most importantly provide a platform for those with autism to be an integral part of the conversation about understanding and acceptance.

The evening's keynote speaker, Mickey Rowe was the first autistic actor to play Christopher Boone in the Tony Award winning play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and one of the first autistic actors to get to play any autistic character. When asked what inspired Rowe to participate in Arts for Autism he explained, "Arts for Autism is such an incredible event and one of the most exciting autism fundraisers in the world. It is such an honor to be asked to participate!"

Rowe also shares his wishes for the evening saying, "I hope that people attending the event see how capable and brilliant people on the spectrum can be. I hope that people on the spectrum attending see that knowledge about yourself is power and that they have the ability to do great things. I hope that teachers attending are appropriately thanked and celebrated for all the incredible things they do and accommodations they make to help young people on the spectrum find their niches in life where they can truly shine and be accepted and celebrated for being just the person that they are."

This year's show is dedicated to all the teachers and care-givers supporting those with autism. Their passion and dedication truly makes an impact and is proof that every individual has lasting power to transform the way the world understands autism.

Get your ticket today at ArtsForAutim.net!





