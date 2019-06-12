Wake Up With BWW 6/12: GARY Announces Closing, FROZEN 2 Trailer, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, Gary announced its closing date. The play, which stars Nathan Lane, will play its final performance this Sunday, June 16, after 45 previews and 65 regular performances.

Frozen 2 is on its way! Head back to Arendelle and watch the all new trailer for the sequel to the hit film!

We've got your first listen to the upcoming Back to the Future musical! Preview two new songs from the show now!

1) Breaking: GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS Announces Closing Date

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, the new comedy by Pulitzer Prize finalist and MacArthur Fellow, Taylor Mac will play its final performance on Sunday, June 16. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus began previews on Monday, March 11, 2019 and opened on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). At the time of its closing, it will have played 45 preview performances and 65 regular performances.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For FROZEN 2

Disney has released an all new trailer for 'Frozen 2,' the sequel to the smash hit film!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: James Corden Shares Billy Porter's Broadway Karaoke at the TONYS

by Stage Tube

James Corden is back hosting his talk show, fresh off hosting the 2019 Tony Awards the night before. Corden decided to share a special moment during a commercial break when he asked Billy Porter to sing some karaoke -- and Billy absolutely crushes 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' from the Broadway classic Gypsy.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Get a First Listen to Two New Songs From the Upcoming BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical

by Stage Tube

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will open at the Manchester Opera House on 20 February 2020 for a strictly limited 12-week season. Get a first listen to two new songs from the upcoming musical, called 'Put Your Mind To It' and 'The Power of Love,' below!. (more...)

What we're geeking out over: THE OUTSIDERS Musical To Hold Developmental Lab In NYC This Summer

A musical adaptation of the classic novel, The Outsiders, which will get its world premiere production next summer at The Goodman Theater in Chicago, is set to hold a developmental lab this August.

The Outsiders is adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal book and Francis Ford Coppola's film, with a book by Adam Rapp, music and lyrics by Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance of Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, with choreography by Lorin Latarro, directed by Liesl Tommy.

What we're watching: Joe Iconis, Annie Golden & More Explain What BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Is All About!

Tickets are now on-sale for the New York Premiere of the new musical comedy Broadway Bounty Hunter, opening Off-Broadway this summer at Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street). The follow-up to his viral smash hit Be More Chill which made its Broadway bow this spring, Broadway Bounty Hunter features music and lyrics by two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash", The Black Suits, Bloodsong of Love at Ars Nova), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill). Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director), Broadway Bounty Hunter begins previews Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with an official opening night of Tuesday, July 23, for a limited engagement of ten weeks through Sunday, September 15.

Social Butterfly: Broadway Couple Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Welcome Baby Boy!

Tony nominee Nick Cordero and wife/fellow actor Amanda Kloots just welcomed a new member of the family! The couple just announced the birth of their first child, Elvis Eduardo Cordero.

