Broadway Couple Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Welcome Baby Boy!

Jun. 11, 2019  

Tony nominee Nick Cordero and wife/fellow actor Amanda Kloots just welcomed a new member of the family! The couple just announced the birth of their first child, Elvis Eduardo Cordero.

BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy family!

Among Cordero's past Broadway credits are A BRONX TALE, WAITRESS and ROCK OF AGES, while Kloots has appeared in FOLLIES and GOOD VIBRATIONS, in addition to her stint as a Radio City Rockette. The couple met while appearing in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY together in 2014.



