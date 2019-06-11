Broadway Couple Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Welcome Baby Boy!
Tony nominee Nick Cordero and wife/fellow actor Amanda Kloots just welcomed a new member of the family! The couple just announced the birth of their first child, Elvis Eduardo Cordero.
BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy family!
Introducing Elvis Eduardo Cordero! Arrived at 6:41am this morning. 7lbs and 15oz. We are so in love with him already! ? 56 hour labor (?) but mama and baby boy are doing great! I'll share my birth story after a very long nap.
A post shared by AK! ?? (@amandakloots) on Jun 10, 2019 at 11:11am PDT
Among Cordero's past Broadway credits are A BRONX TALE, WAITRESS and ROCK OF AGES, while Kloots has appeared in FOLLIES and GOOD VIBRATIONS, in addition to her stint as a Radio City Rockette. The couple met while appearing in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY together in 2014.