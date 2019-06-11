Broadway Couple Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Welcome Baby Boy!

Tony nominee Nick Cordero and wife/fellow actor Amanda Kloots just welcomed a new member of the family! The couple just announced the birth of their first child, Elvis Eduardo Cordero.

Among Cordero's past Broadway credits are A BRONX TALE, WAITRESS and ROCK OF AGES, while Kloots has appeared in FOLLIES and GOOD VIBRATIONS, in addition to her stint as a Radio City Rockette. The couple met while appearing in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY together in 2014.





