VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For FROZEN 2

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN 2

Disney has released an all new trailer for "Frozen 2," the sequel to the smash hit film!

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" reunites the filmmakers and songwriters behind 2013's "Frozen" for an all-new adventure.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

Check out the trailer below:

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You