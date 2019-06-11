Breaking: GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS Announces Closing Date

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, the new comedy by Pulitzer Prize finalist and MacArthur Fellow, Taylor Mac will play its final performance on Sunday, June 16. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus began previews on Monday, March 11, 2019 and opened on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). At the time of its closing, it will have played 45 preview performances and 65 regular performances.

Directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe, Gary stars three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen, and Tony Award winner Julie White.

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus received seven 2019 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play, Best Director (George C. Wolfe), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Kristine Nielsen and Julie White), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Santo Loquasto), Best Costume Design of a Play (Ann Roth), and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer).

In Gary, Taylor Mac's singular world view intersects with Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. In Mac's extraordinary new play, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants - Lane and Nielsen- are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400 - but it feels like the end of the world.

The creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Loquasto (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Roth (Costume Design), nine-time Tony Award winner Fisher & three-time Tony Award winner Eisenhauer (Lighting Design), Danny Elfman (Original Music), and Bill Irwin (Movement).

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes





