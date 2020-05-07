Wake Up With BWW 5/7: Shetler Studios & Theatres Closes Permanently, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Shetler Studios & Theatres has announced it will close its doors permanently. The rehearsal and performance space has been around for over 30 years.

Good news on Nick Cordero's recovery! Amanda Kloots reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, which means that he is starting to wake up... which is huge. The doctor thinks this is a great sign that he is starting to wake up,'

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE

The cast of White Collar will reunite on an all-new Stars In The House, airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com.. (more...)

2) Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently

Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it is closing its doors.. (more...)

3) Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up

His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, which means that he is starting to wake up... which is huge. The doctor thinks this is a great sign that he is starting to wake up,' she says on Instagram. 'It's showing signs that there's some hope!'. (more...)

4) VIDEO: It's Simply Sondheim with Melissa Errico and Michael Cerveris on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, May 6 (12pm), as he chats with all things Sondheim with Melissa Errico and Michael Cerveris.. (more...)

5) Behind the Curtain: How the Broadway Shutdown is Impacting the People Who Run the Show Behind the Scenes

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Due to the global health emergency, Broadway theaters have found their bright lights dimmed and their houses dark for the first time in history. As the world works together to stop the spread of COVID-19, the theater industry has been put on hold indefinitely.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Brandon Uranowitz

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Strauss's Capriccio, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome series continues tonight at 6:30, with 54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS! Tune in right on BroadwayWorld here!

- Mike Messer hosts Rockin' Sing-a-Long, and Sasha Hutchings hosts Broadway Dance Party (Toddler Edition, Recommended age 2-5), for Broadway Babysitters. Learn more here!

- Leave a Light On continues today with Ashford Campbell and Janique Charles. Learn more here!

- Watch a one night only online reading of David Mamet's November starring John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips, and Michael Nichols! Watch right on BroadwayWorld here!

BWW Exclusive: DCDA Rewind: Ben Goes Back to School with Choreography from MEAN GIRLS!

Put on your dancing shoes, because DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK is back! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

What we're geeking out over: Ashley Park Shares Rehearsal Audio of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at City Center

When New York City Center canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, it included the disappointing news that the Encores! production of a 'new version' of Thoroughly Modern Millie would not go forward this spring.

Tonight, on what would have been the show's opening night, its star Ashley Park, commemorated the occasion by sharing some rehearsal audio of the show's opening number, 'Not For the Life of Me." In addition, Ashley is also sharing the stellar work of young artists who have inspired her.

What we're watching: Alex Newell Shares the Music Video for 'Mama Told Me'

Multi-talented actor and GRAMMY® nominated recording artist Alex Newell has shared a celebratory music video for his second new song of 2020, "Mama Told Me" - featuring touching tributes to motherhood, including photos from Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Shangela (RuPaul's Drag Race), MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Amber Riley (Glee), Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee) and more.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





