VIDEO: Ashley Park Shares Rehearsal Audio of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at City Center
When New York City Center canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, it included the disappointing news that the Encores! production of a 'new version' of Thoroughly Modern Millie would not go forward this spring.
Tonight, on what would have been the show's opening night, its star Ashley Park, commemorated the occasion by sharing some rehearsal audio of the show's opening number, 'Not For the Life of Me." In addition, Ashley is also sharing the stellar work of young artists who have inspired her.
She writes, "Tonight, we would have opened MILLIE @nycitycenter. Thought I'd share a little of my first stab at singing through the score with music director Rob Berman from February pre-pandemic. It ain't polished people, but it's a sweet souvenir :) It was a few hours before he conducted MACK & MABEL and I ran to 44th st to GRAND HORIZONS on Broadway. Brilliant Rob ran the whole show with me vocally for the first time (he sang every other role in the show like a champ), and we looked out onto the streets of Manhattan as he played the little upright piano in a City Center practice room.
I'm celebrating tonight by thinking of all the incredible young artists and students I've gotten to meet these last couple months through @givewithash Zoom lessons (over 200 new friends who've helped me raise over $4k for COVID-relief). Hearing you all perform and working with you has reminded me why I was excited to be Millie in the first place."
Check out Ashley and these talented teens below:
❤️ Tonight, we would have opened MILLIE @nycitycenter. Thought I'd share a little of my first stab at singing through the score with music director Rob Berman from February pre-pandemic. It ain't polished people, but it's a sweet souvenir :) It was a few hours before he conducted MACK & MABEL and I ran to 44th st to GRAND HORIZONS on Broadway. Brilliant Rob ran the whole show with me vocally for the first time (he sang every other role in the show like a champ), and we looked out onto the streets of Manhattan as he played the little upright piano in a City Center practice room ? I'm celebrating tonight by thinking of all the incredible young artists and students I've gotten to meet these last couple months through @givewithash Zoom lessons (over 200 new friends who've helped me raise over $4k for COVID-relief). Hearing you all perform and working with you has reminded me why I was excited to be Millie in the first place ✨ Swipe right for some lovely renditions and Millies that made me smile during lessons recently: • @elizaeppss is a HS senior who was playing Maria Von Trapp at her HS before the production was canceled. Her "gimme gimme" is RADIANT✨ • @abriellaruby and @jrcrubroadway are both 11-years-old. Both had theatrical opportunities canceled this summer, but I'm so excited and inspired by their genuine passion, curiosity, and talent. Can't you see it in their eyes? ✨ • @jettgomez who is as delightful as his take on "nothing"... and ooo I love my Priscilla Lopez. •forget about the boyyyyyyyyy
A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) on May 6, 2020 at 8:10pm PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of a?oeWhite Collara?? will reunite on an all-new a?oeStars In The House,a?? airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The ... (read more)