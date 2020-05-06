VIDEO: Ashley Park Shares Rehearsal Audio of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at City Center

When New York City Center canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, it included the disappointing news that the Encores! production of a 'new version' of Thoroughly Modern Millie would not go forward this spring.

Tonight, on what would have been the show's opening night, its star Ashley Park, commemorated the occasion by sharing some rehearsal audio of the show's opening number, 'Not For the Life of Me." In addition, Ashley is also sharing the stellar work of young artists who have inspired her.

She writes, "Tonight, we would have opened MILLIE @nycitycenter. Thought I'd share a little of my first stab at singing through the score with music director Rob Berman from February pre-pandemic. It ain't polished people, but it's a sweet souvenir :) It was a few hours before he conducted MACK & MABEL and I ran to 44th st to GRAND HORIZONS on Broadway. Brilliant Rob ran the whole show with me vocally for the first time (he sang every other role in the show like a champ), and we looked out onto the streets of Manhattan as he played the little upright piano in a City Center practice room.

I'm celebrating tonight by thinking of all the incredible young artists and students I've gotten to meet these last couple months through @givewithash Zoom lessons (over 200 new friends who've helped me raise over $4k for COVID-relief). Hearing you all perform and working with you has reminded me why I was excited to be Millie in the first place."

Check out Ashley and these talented teens below:





