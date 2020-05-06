Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently

Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it is closing its doors.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we announced that after 30 years in the heart of the Theatre District, Shetler Studios & Theatres has closed its doors for good," the Shetler team said in a statement. "The path to recovery is simply too steep for our small company."

"We have great pride in the facility we built and the community we nurtured," the statement reads. "Most valued of all are the relationships we enjoyed with our clients, in some cases for many, many years."

Read the full statement below:

A blow to NYC's theatrical infrastructure, especially for small companies and emerging artists, as Shetler Studios & Theatres announces its closing. pic.twitter.com/yO6Es9QCW6 - Howard Sherman (@HESherman) May 6, 2020

Shetler Studios & Theatres is a renowned studio rental facility in the heart of New York's Theatre District, a destination for the performing arts community since 1990. The complex is comprised of 35 studios at the corner of Broadway & West 54th Street. The unique facility supports projects from audition through rehearsal to performance.





