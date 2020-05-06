Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. But news today indicates that he might not be for much longer.
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: "The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, which means that he is starting to wake up... which is huge. The doctor thinks this is a great sign that he is starting to wake up," she says on Instagram. "It's showing signs that there's some hope!"
Last week she shared that "[Nick] had two negative COVID tests, which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus."
A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised almost $500,000. If you can donate, please do so here.
Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
VIDEOS: Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, and More Perform Lockdown Duets
Stage star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series 'connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing du... (read more)