Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. But news today indicates that he might not be for much longer.

His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: "The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, which means that he is starting to wake up... which is huge. The doctor thinks this is a great sign that he is starting to wake up," she says on Instagram. "It's showing signs that there's some hope!"

Last week she shared that "[Nick] had two negative COVID tests, which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised almost $500,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





