The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE

The cast of "White Collar" will reunite on an all-new "Stars In The House," airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Youtube channel and on starsinthehouse.com.

On this special edition, Matt Bomer (Neal Caffrey), Tim DeKay (Peter Burke), Sharif Atkins (Clinton Jones), Hilarie Burton (Sara Ellis), Willie Garson (Mozzie), Marsha Thomason (Diana Berrigan), and Tiffani Thiessen (Elizabeth Burke) will give Seth and James an inside look into their six seasons catching WHITE COLLAR criminals together in support of The Trevor Project. Fans who have missed this crew of special agents and con artists will be able to interact with the cast in real time, ask questions, and donate to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, for the chance to have their names read on air.

"White Collar" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including Current TV favorites "One Day At A Time," "Barry," "Young Sheldon," and "This Is Us;" along with reunions featuring the casts of "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and more. Celebrity guests like Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will Pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.





