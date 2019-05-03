Wake Up With BWW 5/3: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in the West End, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Happy Friday! Finish off your week by catching up on the latest Broadway news!

Yesterday brought us some big West End news, with the announcement that The Prince of Egypt will hit London next year! In addition, we found out that the original creatives will bring Hairspray back to the West End as well, with Michael Ball reprising his role as Edna Turnblad!

A workshop of the Broadway-bound Magic Mike musical was postponed due to creative differences on the team. The Boston engagement of the show is expected to go on as planned later this year.

This recipients of this year's Theatre World Awards have been announced. This year's list includes Bonnie Milligan, Stephanie Styles, Jeremy Pope, and more. Nathan Lane will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Check out the full list in the story below!

Read more on these and other stories below!

DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw have announced that THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new stage musical based on the celebrated DreamWorks Animation film and featuring the Academy Award®-winning song When You Believe, will begin performances at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, with an official London premiere on Tuesday 25 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: The BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'The Whole Being Dead Thing' on TODAY

by Stage Tube

The cast of the Tony-nominated musical 'Beetlejuice' hit the plaza this morning during TODAY's Best of Broadway Week with a live performance of the show's opening number, 'The Whole Being Dead Thing.'. (more...)

3) Broadway-Bound MAGIC MIKE Musical Postpones Workshop Due to Creative Team Exit; Boston Engagement Will Go On As Scheduled

by Stephanie Wild

BroadwayWorld has learned that the private workshop for Broadway-bound Magic Mike the Musical, that was set to take place this week, has been postponed. The show will have a change in writers, due to creative differences, at which point it's expected that the workshop will be rescheduled. . (more...)

4) Breaking: Milligan, Styles, Pope & More Receive Theatre World Awards; Lane Awarded Lifetime Achievement

The Theatre World Awards has announced, today, film, television, and theater icon Nathan Lane will receive the 7th Annual John Willis Award, and the 2019 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: The 2019 Tony Nominees Meet the Press!

by Walter McBride

Yesterday, the nominees met the press at the annual Meet the Nominees event! BroadwayWorld was there bringing you coverage all day. Check out the photos from the event below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Melanie Moore

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Listen to 'The Smartphone Hour' from BE MORE CHILL Broadway Cast Recording!

Ghostlight Records has announced that Be More Chill: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released for digital download and streaming tomorrow, May 3. This new album completes a remarkable full-circle journey for Be More Chill, as the original recording from Ghostlight (which has now been streamed over 300 million times to date) helped propel the show from Two River Theater to a viral Broadway hit. CD and vinyl releases are planned for later this year. Starting today, Friday, April 26, customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive a download of the single "More Than Survive." The album is produced by Kurt Deutsch, Joe Iconis, and Charlie Rosen, and co-produced by Ian Kagey and Emily Marshall.

To pre-order or pre-save the album, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/bemorechillbroadway

Set Your DVR...

The Cast of The Cher Show will appear on TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: Original Creatives To Bring HAIRSPRAY Back To The West End In 2020; Michael Ball Returns To The Role Of Edna!

It has just been reported that the hit musical Hairspray will return to the West End!

The production is set to begin performances on April 23, 2020 at the London Coliseum, featuring original West End star, Michael Ball, returning to the role of Edna Turnblad!

Social Butterfly: 8 Year-Old HAMILTON Fan Gets A Shout Out From Lin-Manuel Miranda

An eight-year old Hamilton superfan from Maryland had a dream come true when she got a social media shout out from none other than the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Aurora Mapp is a grammar school student who became obsessed with all things Alexander Hamilton after hearing the Broadway cast recording of the bio-musical that bears his name.

After picking Lin for a 'Day In The Life' project for school, Aurora's mother shared her daughter's work with the Tony Award-winning composer, who happily replied with some kind words.

Lin followed up yesterday, retweeting a news feature about their exchange!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Taylor Trensch, who turns 30 today!

Trensch recently starred in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen. Other Broadway credits include: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Christopher), Matilda the Musical (Michael Wormwood, original cast), Wicked (Boq). Off-Broadway credits include: Bare (Peter), Rent (Gordon, Waiter). He also appeared on the National Tour of Spring Awakening (Moritz).

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





